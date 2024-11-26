Tuesday AM Forecast: Dry for pre-holiday travel, Strong cold front brings changes on Thanksgiving

After starting the week with record-tying heat, Tuesday will feature cooler conditions before another warm day on Wednesday. A strong front on Thanksgiving is making for a turkey of a forecast; timing will be key with this system as it will bring showers to the area and much cooler air.

Today & Tonight: Behind a cold front that moved through Monday night, slow cooling and clearing across the region will take place early Tuesday. Parishes west of Baton Rouge will kickoff the day near 60° while cities east of the Capital City will hang closer to the 70 degree mark. Northerly winds will help usher in drier air Tuesday morning, allowing skies that start off cloudy to become mostly sunny throughout the day. Despite the return of sunshine, temperatures will only warm into the low-70s around the region. Conditions remain dry today and into the overnight hours. With mostly clear skies overnight as well, Wednesday will begin cool, will temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Up Next: Monday's nights cold front will make another passage through the area early Wednesday, this time as a warm front moving up from the coast. This will return the warm and muggy conditions to the region by Wednesday afternoon. Highs are again expected to be well above average, near 80 degrees. Clouds will also be on the increase, but rain chances appear slim. Even so, a stray shower isn't out of the question on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving: After a roller coaster of temperatures during the first half of the week, another cold front, this one stronger than the first, is set to arrive on Thanksgiving. Timing is very tricky with this system as there's still a fair amount of disagreement surrounding how fast it will be moving. Isolated showers and thunderstorms become possible as early as Thursday morning, but are still questions as to whether rain will linger into the afternoon. A faster-moving system would result in a drier second half to Turkey Day. That scenario would also result in an earlier arrival of cooler air. No matter what, Thanksgiving will be a transition day to a much chillier pattern. Stick with the Storm Station in the coming days as the timing becomes clearer.

Weekend: Very chilly and dry air will arrive to the Capital Area overnight Thursday. Those heading out to score big deals on Holiday shopping on Friday should bundle up. The same goes for football games attendees this weekend. Those cheering on their favorite high school teams Friday night, LSU on Saturday, or participating in any events down in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic this weekend, bring extra layers! Expect afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s with morning lows dipping into the 30s, possibly even frost or freeze territory for some.

The Tropics: As we near the end of the 2024 Hurricane Season, all remains quiet in the Tropics. No development is expected over the next seven days.

- Emma Kate C.

