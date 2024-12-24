Tuesday AM Forecast: Dodging numerous showers on Christmas Day

Available moisture in the atmosphere will steadily increase on Christmas Eve. This will eventually lead to numerous showers, and some thunderstorms on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve: The first signs of change have been noticed this morning, and that is warming temperatures. It is still chilly with lows in the 40s, but we are nearly 10 degrees warmer than we were yesterday morning. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. ESE winds at 5-15 mph will usher in higher moisture content from the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day. This will first lead to increasing clouds late tonight, and lows warming to the mid 50s.

Christmas Day: The higher moisture will eventually lead to numerous showers on Christmas Day as lift in the atmosphere increases. Coverage will be spotty in the morning, with increasing rain coverage by the middle of the day. We return to spotty activity by the evening. A washout is still not the expectation, but be prepared for occasional showers. Fortunately, severe weather and lightning is not a major concern, but a strong storm or two producing some lightning cannot be ruled out. Up to 0.5" of rain is possible with locally higher amounts on an isolated basis.

Up Next: We will begin to dry out on Thursday with only a few sprinkles possible. This does not mark the end of the warm and unsettled pattern. Another storm system looks to move through late week into the weekend ahead of a cold front. This front appears to finally move through on Sunday, but even that won't produce a major temperature drop.

