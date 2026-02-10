Tuesday AM Forecast: Dense fog this morning, storms likely this weekend

After areas of dense fog this morning, temperatures will get very warm, into the upper 70s. The next big impact will be storms arriving this weekend.

Today & Tonight: Be careful on the roadways this morning, as dense fog is settling in around the area. Make sure to use low beams, increase distance between cars, and prepare for slower drive times. Any remaining fog should burn off around 9-10am, but the rest of the day should be mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s, with lows overnight in the upper 50s.

Up Next: You can expect more of the same weather pattern to carry us through the rest of the week. Each morning will start off mild, with lows in the 50s and some areas of fog. By the afternoon, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. A weak disturbance arriving early Wednesday should increase cloud cover and keep fog more patchy that morning. That same feature could also spark a few isolated showers, though the midweek setup is minor compared to the stronger system expected this weekend.

Weekend Storms: An energetic storm system is expected to move across the Capital Area this weekend, pushing a cold front through the region. As it arrives, it will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms, with stronger storms on the table as well. This setup will need to be watched closely, especially with Valentine’s Day, LSU Baseball, and several Mardi Gras parades happening. The exact timing is still a bit uncertain, but periods of rain and lightning look increasingly likely sometime Saturday or Saturday night. If the system ends up arriving earlier or later, some events could still dodge the worst of it, so there’s no need to change plans just yet. Keep checking in with the Storm Station through the week as we fine-tune the details.

