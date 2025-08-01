Trump says he's mobilized nuclear submarines in response to Russian official's 'provocative statements'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he has mobilized two nuclear submarines in response to "highly provocative statements" made by the former Russian president and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

"I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social. "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

According to Newsweek, Dmitry Medvedev taunted Trump for his shifting positions on the Russia-Ukraine war that escalated in earnest in 2022.

"The American is once again riding his favorite political seesaw," Medvedev said Tuesday after Trump directed the Pentagon to support Kyiv with more arms. "'I'm satisfied with the conversation with Putin.' 'I'm disappointed with the conversation with Putin.' 'We're not supplying new weapons to Ukraine.' 'We'll supply lots of weapons to Ukraine for defense.'"