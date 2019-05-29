Latest Weather Blog
Trump approves governor's request for federal flood assistance
BATON ROUGE - President Donald Trump has approved Governor John Bel Edwards' request for a federal disaster declaration ahead of the Morganza Spillway opening.
"We have been preparing for the opening of the Morganza Spillway by submerging a barge in Bayou Chene to reduce backwater flooding into communities across five parishes," Gov. Edwards said. "This is an important first step, and we stand ready, alongside our federal partners, to support our local leaders in the coming days and weeks, as even more water is expected to make its way to Louisiana."
The approval is for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, at 75-percent federal funding for St. Mary Parish.
FEMA also can provide direct federal assistance for the parishes of Assumption, Catahoula, Concordia, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and West Feliciana.
FEMA will cover 75-percent of the costs.
