Trudy, believed to be the oldest gorilla in captivity, has died

Photo: Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Officials at an Arkansas zoo say a gorilla, believed to be the oldest Western Lowland gorilla in captivity, has died.

According to the Little Rock Zoo, 63-year-old Trudy passed away earlier this week. The zoo said Trudy was the oldest member of their Western Lowland gorilla group. Officials say she "outlived most of her counterparts in zoos around the world and in the wild."

Trudy came to the facility from the Buffalo Zoo in 1988. She arrived with Ollie on a breeding loan. Together they made history as being the first gorillas ever exhibited in the state.

“There are so many memories, stories, and anecdotes to share about Trudy," said Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui. "She is a cherished member of the Little Rock Zoo family. To say that she will be missed and that her absence is felt is an understatement. We are glad to know she had a good home with us here."