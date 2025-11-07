67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck hit by gunfire in Zachary on Old Baker Road, no injuries reported

2 weeks 5 days 9 hours ago Saturday, October 18 2025 Oct 18, 2025 October 18, 2025 10:42 PM October 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A truck was hit by gunfire on Old Baker Road in what witnesses said appeared to be a road rage incident Saturday night.

Neighbors told WBRZ that shots were fired in the area around 7 p.m.; the Zachary Police Department was on the scene investigating. No injuries were immediately reported.

Trending News

WBRZ reached out to police officials but have not yet received a response.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days