73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck goes through house in Central after high-speed chase through Livingston Parish

54 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2024 Mar 22, 2024 March 22, 2024 3:54 PM March 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A truck went through a house in Central after a high-speed pursuit through Livingston Parish, according to police.

A fugitive is currently being booked as a result of the crash. No injuries happened as a result.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days