Truck driver killed after semi bursts into flames along I-12

HAMMOND - A man driving a semi-truck died Wednesday after his vehicle struck a cable barrier along I-12 and caught fire.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-12 near the Hammond exit.

According to State Police, 48-year-old Charles Headspeth of Greensburg, Mississippi was heading westbound when his truck went off-road and struck the median cable barrier. The vehicle then caught fire and was soon engulfed in flames.

The crash remains under investigation.