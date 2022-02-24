79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck driver killed after semi bursts into flames along I-12

1 hour 1 minute 47 seconds ago Thursday, February 24 2022 Feb 24, 2022 February 24, 2022 10:13 AM February 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A man driving a semi-truck died Wednesday after his vehicle struck a cable barrier along I-12 and caught fire. 

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-12 near the Hammond exit.

According to State Police, 48-year-old Charles Headspeth of Greensburg, Mississippi was heading westbound when his truck went off-road and struck the median cable barrier. The vehicle then caught fire and was soon engulfed in flames. 

Trending News

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days