79°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck driver killed after semi bursts into flames along I-12
HAMMOND - A man driving a semi-truck died Wednesday after his vehicle struck a cable barrier along I-12 and caught fire.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-12 near the Hammond exit.
According to State Police, 48-year-old Charles Headspeth of Greensburg, Mississippi was heading westbound when his truck went off-road and struck the median cable barrier. The vehicle then caught fire and was soon engulfed in flames.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central home engulfed in flames Wednesday night
-
I-10 moving down to one lane, first-responders making plans for increased traffic
-
In latest estimate, DOTD says Mississippi River bridge project to cost $2...
-
Spanish Town parade organizers meet to discuss driver safety
-
Sinkhole repairs could take another year, firm hired to find solution
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...