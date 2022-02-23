74°
Inside lanes of I-12 near Hammond closed after serious crash

Wednesday, February 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 12 near LA-445 that closed the interior lanes on both sides of the interstate. 

State Police said the crash caused serious injuries. 

There is not a current time frame when lanes will be reopened and drivers should expect delays. 

