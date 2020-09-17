74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck driver injured after falling into pit at Walker landfill

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 02 2016 Aug 2, 2016 August 02, 2016 5:51 PM August 02, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

WALKER - Officials say a truck driver was injured after he fell into a pit at a Walker landfill on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Woodside Landfill. Officials reported the driver fell into a solidification pit and received heat burns as a result. Liquid waste is loaded into the pit where it is combined with a compound that makes it solid, generating heat in the process.

He was taken to an area hospital with two others to be treated for minor injuries.

The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will investigate the incident with help from the local fire department.

Officials noted that no hazardous materials were involved.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days