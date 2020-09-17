74°
Truck driver injured after falling into pit at Walker landfill
WALKER - Officials say a truck driver was injured after he fell into a pit at a Walker landfill on Tuesday.
The incident happened at Woodside Landfill. Officials reported the driver fell into a solidification pit and received heat burns as a result. Liquid waste is loaded into the pit where it is combined with a compound that makes it solid, generating heat in the process.
He was taken to an area hospital with two others to be treated for minor injuries.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will investigate the incident with help from the local fire department.
Officials noted that no hazardous materials were involved.
