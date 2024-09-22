Truck crashes into Perkins Road convenience store Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A truck crashed into the Big Boss convenience store along Perkins Road on Sunday morning.

The owner of the store Saad Ali said the only employee in the store was in the back re-stocking when the truck barreled through the doors around 11 a.m.

"I'm very grateful no customers were inside, because it could have been bad. But thank God, God was watching and nobody was inside and it was as good as it could have been," Ali said.

He said the driver was a regular customer at the store. After she got out, she told Ali that she was pushing the brakes but the vehicle did not stop.

"She just had a couple of cuts and bruises on her legs and she was in shock, but she was alright. She's a regular who comes here everyday so it's good that she's alright," Ali said.

Ali said the driver and his employee were unharmed, but the damage to the store and merchandise could resort in a loss of thousands of dollars.

"I'm a full time student at LSU and I run this on top of that, so this is really my only source of income," Ali said. "We're looking at the tens of thousands of dollars at least."