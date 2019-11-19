76°
Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic

2 hours 7 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 November 19, 2019 10:58 AM November 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Miami Herald
MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic but is expected to stay over open waters.
  
The storm’s maximum sustained winds Tuesday are near 45 mph (75 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some slight strengthening is possible but Sebastien is expected to be absorbed by a cold front in a few days.
  
The storm is centered about 275 miles (445 kilometers) northeast of the Leeward Islands and is moving north-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph).
