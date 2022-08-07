Tropical Storm Franklin Advisory

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories for Tropical Storm Franklin that has formed in the northwestern Caribbean and is located about 100 miles of Cabo Gracias A Dios on the Nicaraguan border or about 380 miles east-southeast of Chetumal, Mexico. Maximum susustained winds are 40 mph and movement is west-northwest at 13 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next 48 hours. The center of Franklin will pass north of Honduras tonight into early Monday then approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday afternoon. The system is forecast to move across the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night and Tuesday. It is important to note that Tropical Storm Franklin is not a threat to the U.S. mainland or Louisiana.