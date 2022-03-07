'You know what happened': Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward after woman's death

UPDATE: Police made an arrest in the crash over a month later. Read the latest here.

BATON ROUGE - Family members are pleading for answers after a woman was struck by a vehicle and then left in the roadway.

State Police said Leah Tatman, 30, was walking near the northbound fog line of Jefferson Highway, south of Highland Road, just after 10 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a pick-up truck..

Tatman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

"Full of life, full of energy, sometimes full of vinegar. If she disagreed with you she'd let you know it, but I always liked that about her," said Ted Magee, Leah's stepfather.

Magee said Leah was in a car with her roommate and another friend when they got into an argument.

"She got out of the car, demanded to get out and started walking in an area that's not the best to be walking as far as it's a highway. No sidewalks, it's dark, it's 8 at night," Magee said.

Troopers believe the vehicle that struck Tatman is a 2018-2020 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 model. A passenger mirror from the truck was found at the scene.

"You know what happened. You know that you hit a person… And it's time, now that you've had time to think about it, to be a man or a woman of character," Magee said. "I believe this was an accident. But if you're responsible for it, come forward and take responsibility for what you've done."

The investigation is ongoing. Troopers urge anyone with information to contact State Police at 225-754-8500.