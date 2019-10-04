Trooper fired after off-duty DWI arrest

UPDATE: Sheldon Perkins has been terminated after resisting an off-duty DWI arrest, LSP says. Perkins was fired on September 27.

BATON ROUGE- Troopers charged an off-duty State Police Lieutenant for a DWI Saturday morning after he was caught driving drunk then resisted his arrest.

48-year-old Sheldon Perkins was arrested Saturday for driving drunk and several other charges.

Authorities say Perkins was stopped shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard for speeding and improper lane use. Perkins was reported driving a 2018 Ford F-150 going 85 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed zone when was he was flagged down.

Troopers say they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Perkins breath and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Perkins then completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests. Once authorities came to the conclusion that he was intoxicated they went to arrest Perkins. He then resisted arrest, was tased and taken into custody with the assistance of another Trooper.

Perkins was transported to Louisiana State Police Troop A where he submitted a breath alcohol sample registering over twice the legal limit.

Perkins was charged with DWI 1st offense, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, and improper lane usage.

Perkins has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.