Trial date reset for man accused in 2011 murder of wife

Oscar Lozada, charged with the murder of his wife, Sylviane Lozada, has been given a new trial date of Monday, July 13.

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing his wife in 2011 and then fleeing the country with their child was due to appear before a judge Monday, but due to the spread of novel coronavirus, his court appearance has been rescheduled.

Public court records indicate that Lozada is scheduled to appear in Judge Anthony Marabella's courtroom on the aforementioned date.

The rescheduled date is due to a pandemic-induced mandatory suspension of all jury trials in Louisiana until June 30th.

A grand jury indicted Lozada in January of 2019 for the murder of his wife, who went missing in 2011.

Officials say after Sylviane vanished, Lozada fled to Venezuela with their young daughter where authorities were unable to apprehend Oscar for seven years.

Law enforcement hit a break in the case in 2018 when investigators found him living in Mexico, where he was apprehended and extradited to the U.S.

