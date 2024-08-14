92°
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish

By: Adam Burruss
Credit to LPSO

INDEPENDENCE - A tree fell on a vehicle traveling along Louisiana Highway 43 near Highway 40, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Images from LPSO show the roadway blocked off from the fallen tree as well as the damaged car. Only minor injuries resulted from the tree falling.

LPSO is currently working to clear the scene.

