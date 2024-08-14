92°
Latest Weather Blog
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish
INDEPENDENCE - A tree fell on a vehicle traveling along Louisiana Highway 43 near Highway 40, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Images from LPSO show the roadway blocked off from the fallen tree as well as the damaged car. Only minor injuries resulted from the tree falling.
Trending News
LPSO is currently working to clear the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Time for a check-in: How is the USS Kidd doing?
-
Gordon McKernan holding billboard design contest for Louisiana residents
-
Man sentenced to 70 years after conviction in one of the largest...
-
Several mailboxes in Central filled with dead fish, old food
-
Central plans to keep Veteran's Memorial open after sharing it will stop...