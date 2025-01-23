81°
Latest Weather Blog
Trash collection to resume in Baton Rouge metro area, surrounding parishes on Friday following freeze
BATON ROUGE — Trash collection in the capital region will resume on Friday for those whose garbage service is provided by WM, the company said following Tuesday's record snowfall and freezing temperatures.
Customers will be serviced on the next regularly scheduled collection day in the Baton Rouge Metro area and surrounding parishes including West Feliciana, St. Helena, Livingston and Tangipahoa.
St. James Parish, the Town of Gramercy and the Town of Lutcher will also have service again.
East Baton Rouge Parish previously said their trash collection resumed on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for arson after car crashes into home, causes house fire...
-
Electrical fire on Hollywood Street displaces seven
-
Parish, State Officials urging drivers to stay off roads as freezing temps...
-
Couple walks on Mspi River bridge during snowstorm
-
Pointe Coupee Fire District 1&2 working fire at Mitchell Lane In Morganza
Sports Video
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...
-
LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them...
-
Southern men's basketball now 5-0 in SWAC play
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53