Thursday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend to continue

A *COLD WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect from 10pm Thursday to 9am Friday for parishes along and south of I-12. Wind chills and very cold temperatures below 20 degrees could lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing such as a hat and gloves.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The night will be mainly clear and cold with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s in most locations. There is an outside chance that some fog can develop in low-lying areas. Since temperatures will be below freezing, any fog would glaze surfaces creating a very brief period of ice. This is an overall low probability hazard, but possible, so be alert to slick spots if you see fog. Sunshine will drive high temperatures into the low 50s on Friday afternoon. One more relatively warmer day should complete the melting process.

Up Next: Saturday will start in the mid 20s but once temperatures climb above 32 degrees by mid-morning, thermometers will stay above freezing for the foreseeable future. Just a few high clouds will move in during the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. By Sunday, clouds will thicken setting the stage for another storm system. This one will be all liquid—a period of rain for the Capital Area. A slow moving front will bring isolated to scattered showers to the region from late Sunday through early Monday. The front looks like it will slow and meander around the region for much of next week. This will result in a period of gloomy, cloudy skies and occasional showers. As for temperatures, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with lows in the 50s.

– Josh

