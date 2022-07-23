74°
Latest Weather Blog
Train, vehicle collision in Satsuma area
SATSUMA - Authorities responded to a vehicle-train collision Wednesday afternoon in Livingston Parish.
The town of Livingston Fire Department responded to the crash at the crossing on Cane Market Road where Cane Market meets Florida Boulevard. Authorities advised drivers in the area to be cautious as emergency crews work to clear the scene.
A red car can be seen underneath the train.
Trending News
Check back for updates.
****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen family killed in out-of-state plane crash
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July Community Service Scholarships
-
Labor, supply chain issues to blame for security light fix backlog
-
Port Allen family killed in out-of-state plane crash
-
Lightning rods can protect your home from thunderstorm damage
Sports Video
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
-
Southeastern picked as preseason favorites at Southland Media Days
-
Florida head coach Billy Napier taking what he learned from Louisiana to...
-
Alabama takes spotlight of day two of SEC Media Days
-
LSU Tigers run the show on Day 1 of SEC Media Days