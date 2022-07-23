Train, vehicle collision in Satsuma area

SATSUMA - Authorities responded to a vehicle-train collision Wednesday afternoon in Livingston Parish.

The town of Livingston Fire Department responded to the crash at the crossing on Cane Market Road where Cane Market meets Florida Boulevard. Authorities advised drivers in the area to be cautious as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

A red car can be seen underneath the train.

