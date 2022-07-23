74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train, vehicle collision in Satsuma area

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 05 2016 Oct 5, 2016 October 05, 2016 3:19 PM October 05, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

SATSUMA - Authorities responded to a vehicle-train collision Wednesday afternoon in Livingston Parish.

The town of Livingston Fire Department responded to the crash at the crossing on Cane Market Road where Cane Market meets Florida Boulevard. Authorities advised drivers in the area to be cautious as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

A red car can be seen underneath the train. 

Trending News

Check back for updates.
****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days