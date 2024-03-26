70°
Train strikes tree that fell across tracks during severe weather overnight
ERWINVILLE - A train struck a tree that fell over tracks due to severe weather overnight.
The collision happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies with the West Baton Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries, "just a damaged train." The damaged train in question was left stopped in an isolated part of the tracks that did not cross any major roadways.
The tree fell over the tracks amid Monday's severe weather that bled into Tuesday. The same weather left multiple other trees fallen over roads around the capital area.
If you have pictures of damage from Monday's severe weather, you can submit them here.
