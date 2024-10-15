85°
Train collides with cane truck in White Castle; no injuries reported

3 hours 49 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WHITE CASTLE - A train ran into a cane truck on the tracks in Iberville Parish Tuesday morning. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in White Castle. Pictures from the scene showed the front cab of the truck appeared to have taken the most damage, and the sugarcane cargo was crushed in the front of the train. 

There were no severe injuries reported. 

