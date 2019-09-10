93°
Latest Weather Blog
Train burst into flames after derailment in Illinois
DUPO, IL - Emergency crews are responding to a derailed train that caught fire in Illinois Tuesday.
KTVI reports the accident happened around 1 p.m. in Dupo. Video shows flames and smoke billowing from the wreckage.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Train burst into flames fire after derailment in Illinois
-
Leaky meter fixed months after leak started
-
City-Parish preparing to buyout 13 homes across EBR
-
Born in the Bahamas, local firefighter collecting donations for storm-ravaged community
-
Report: Opening of troubled downtown library delayed again