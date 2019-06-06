81°
Trailer fire on Airline Hwy. sparked by smoking materials
BATON ROUGE - A fire that completely destroyed a trailer was reportedly caused by discarded smoking materials.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 8200 block of Airline Hwy. around 9:11 p.m. Saturday night.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find the trailer engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported, according to BRFD. The trailer is considered a total loss.
The fire is believed to have started by discarded smoking materials, BRFD said.
