Trailer fire on Airline Hwy. sparked by smoking materials

1 year 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, January 21 2018 Jan 21, 2018 January 21, 2018 11:04 AM January 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A fire that completely destroyed a trailer was reportedly caused by discarded smoking materials.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 8200 block of Airline Hwy. around 9:11 p.m. Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the trailer engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, according to BRFD. The trailer is considered a total loss.

The fire is believed to have started by discarded smoking materials, BRFD said.

