44°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Friday morning commute
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge organization does their part to help a country in need
-
'Construction is imminent' in portion of EBR flood reduction project
-
BRPD hosts anti-crime walk in an effort to reduce rising violence
-
Private ditch that provided drainage filled in, neighbor now worried over flooding...
-
LSU women's hoops needs a team effort to win
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops needs a team effort to win
-
Tiger baseball coach Jay Johnson talks season prep
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Southern women keep rolling, down Valley 67-58
-
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state