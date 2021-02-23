Traffic Update: Wreck cleared on I-10 EB at Perkins Road, area congestion remains

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning wreck on I-10 EB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A has been cleared.

Though the crash site has been cleared, area congestion continues with stop-and-go traffic from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151.

