66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: Wreck cleared on I-10 EB at Perkins Road, area congestion remains

3 hours 2 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 8:23 AM February 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning wreck on I-10 EB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A has been cleared.

Though the crash site has been cleared, area congestion continues with stop-and-go traffic from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days