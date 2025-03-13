Traffic stop turns into vehicle pursuit, resulting in two dead and another seriously injured

ST. GABRIEL - Wednesday evening, a traffic stop became a police pursuit, crossing parish lines from Iberville to East Baton Rouge Parish.

Louisiana State Police said St. Gabriel Police officers tried to stop a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, when the driver refused to stop and instead sped up, going west on LA-30. The driver then crashed into a car that was attempting to turn onto Bluebonnet Boulevard.

LSP said the driver was 24-year-old Jeremiah Downing. In the passenger seat was 22-year-old Hunter LaGrange. Both were killed in the crash. Downing died at the hospital; LaGrange died at the scene. The driver of the second car suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The St. George Fire Department and the East Iberville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. East Iberville said the crash caused one of the gas tanks to ignite.

One man who saw the aftermath of the crash on his drive home said the amount of people who speed on LA-30 was concerning to him.

"It was a black car, smoke was coming out of it. It wasn't a lot of smoke but enough that you could see it. The body was smashed and it didn't look good at all," Dustin Cutrer said through a video relay service. "It's just a straight seven-mile stretch that people just bolt through it, there's nothing in between."

WBRZ also reached out to the St. Gabriel Police Department who declined to speak.