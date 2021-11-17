Traffic stop leads deputies to drugs, several guns at Iberville Parish home

ST. GABRIEL - A traffic stop led to charges for three people and the seizure of a myriad of drugs and weapons at an Iberville Parish home.

The Iberville Sheriff's Office said the find stemmed from a traffic stop involving Justin LeBlanc of Belle Rose. The department said the stop led deputies to obtain a search warrant for the St. Gabriel home of LeBlanc's passenger, Malcolm Oliver.

At Oliver's home, drug agents seized the following items.

-3 pounds of high-grade marijuana

- approximately 16 grams of crack cocaine and oxycodone pills

- .380 caliber pistol

- .38 caliber pistol

- .223 caliber rifle

- 5.5x28 caliber pistol

- two 9mm caliber pistols

- an assortment of ammunition.

Oliver and his housemate, Rocquell Tillman, were both arrested for drug possession with intent to distribute, as well as for possession of firearms in the presence of controlled substances. Oliver was additionally charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

LeBlanc was issued a traffic citation and a summons for simple possession of marijuana and released.

Officials said the arrests were the result of a lengthy joint investigation involving the Iberville Parish Narcotic Division, Baton Rouge Police Narcotic Division and Ascension Parish Narcotic Division