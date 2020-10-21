Traffic jams in Livingston Parish prompt lawmakers to take action

LIVINGSTON - Some traffic troubles in Livingston Parish have reached a tipping point.

Highway 16 has become so congested with traffic that lawmakers are now pushing for DOTD to do something about it.

"We're usually backed up all the way to the red light," driver Lauren Bomar said about her afternoon commute.

Tammy Smith owns The Idea Station gift shop along Highway 16. She says the traffic jam during rush hour can be a driver's worst nightmare.

"There's a lot more traffic, a lot more people that come from Amite into Denham," Smith said.

So, why all the traffic?

"Tens of thousands of people are moving out there. It's a great area to live, a great school, but we need to do something about the log jam of traffic every single day," State Representative Valarie Hodges said.

Hodges is now urging DOTD to find solutions to resolve the traffic jam, including widening the roadway to four lanes.

"That way people going to work can get by with all the traffic turning into the school," Hodges said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, lawmakers passed a resolution urging DOTD to begin working on a solution to the traffic-congested road, but those plans have not yet begun.