Traffic clearing along I-10 at Acadian after disabled truck is removed from roadway

BATON ROUGE - A disabled 18-wheeler on I-10 East near the Acadian Thruway led to the temporary blockage of the left and center lanes Friday morning, around 8 a.m.

By 9 a.m., all lanes were open, but area congestion remained.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East before Acadian Thruway. Congestion has reached I-10/I-110. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 26, 2021

