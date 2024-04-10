65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic and road closures updates

58 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 9:02 AM April 10, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

This is a dynamic story that will be updated with closures relative to Wednesday's severe weather. This article will be updated as roads close and reopen. 

-

Scenic Hwy Both NB/SB between 68th Ave and 74th Ave CLOSED due to flooding

 -

Old Perkins Both NB/SB between Perkins Rd and Plantation Boulevard blocked due to fallen tree

-

Fallen tree. Right lane blocked on I 10 EB between Butte La Rose and Whiskey Bay

-

Two right lanes are blocked on I-10 westbound at LA-1/Port Allen. **ALL CLEAR**

-

Trending News

LA-1 is closed in both directions south of New Roads due to a fallen tree. **REOPENED**

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days