Traffic Update: Train cleared from tracks on Hwy 70 in Ascension

ASCENSION - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a train that was temporarily blocking the tracks on Ascension's La 70 at 3089 (Donaldsonville) on Monday morning has been cleared.

The tracks were blocked for a little over an hour and resulted in traffic congestion along La 70 EB.

As of 8 a.m., the tracks are clear and traffic can move freely through the area.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.