66°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays after breakdown I-10 east on Mississippi River Bridge
LIVE UPDATES: Friday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge has you covered with live updates for your Friday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wednesday morning crash on I-12 W near Sherwood stalls traffic
-
Pfizer announces 95% effectiveness of new drug; plans to seek FDA approval...
-
Players only meeting took place Tuesday, Coach O to preview Arkansas game...
-
Capital City remains undecided on Mardi Gras plans
-
Missing Person in Baton Rouge: 62-year-old Brenda Ross
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...