Trader Joe's announces recall for steamed chicken soup dumplings

BEAUMONT, Calif. - More than 60,000 pounds of Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings were recalled Saturday after consumers said they were finding plastic in the food.

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation requested the recall for boxes of the soup dumplings that were made Dec. 7, 2023. Affected boxes will have code “03.07.25.C1-1” or “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box.

The USDA said the food may be contaminated with foreign materials, "specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen."

Boxes of the soup dumplings should either be thrown away or taken back to a store.