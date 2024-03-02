62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trader Joe's announces recall for steamed chicken soup dumplings

1 hour 35 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2024 Mar 2, 2024 March 02, 2024 8:24 PM March 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BEAUMONT, Calif. - More than 60,000 pounds of Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings were recalled Saturday after consumers said they were finding plastic in the food. 

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation requested the recall for boxes of the soup dumplings that were made Dec. 7, 2023. Affected boxes will have code “03.07.25.C1-1” or “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box.

The USDA said the food may be contaminated with foreign materials, "specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen."

Boxes of the soup dumplings should either be thrown away or taken back to a store.

