Tracking the Tropics: New radar in Hammond gives Capital area clearer picture of weather threats

BATONR ROUGE - Hurricane season is nearing and 2024 is expected to be a particularly busy one.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its projection for the season on Thursday, May 23. Other organizations, like the Weather Channel, are anticipating one of the busiest seasons on record with 23 or more named storms.

During the week, the WBRZ Storm Station will help residents in the Capital area be prepared by informational stories about new technology for more precise forecasts, work being done to protect homes and property and what's being done for homeowners navigating the insurance market.

