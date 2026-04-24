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Tracking the Saints picks in the 2026 NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The New Orleans Saints have eight total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have needs to fill at wide receiver, offensive and defensive line and in the defensive secondary.
The Saints used their eighth overall pick in this year's draft to select wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State.
New Orleans now has two picks on Friday and three picks in the final rounds of Saturday.
All Saints draft picks in 2026:
Round 1, pick 8: WR Jordyn Tyson - Arizona State
Remaining picks:
Round 2, pick 10
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Round 3, pick 9
Round 4, pick 32
Round 4, pick 36
Round 5, pick 10
Round 5, pick 32
Round 6, pick 9
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