Tracking the Saints picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The New Orleans Saints have eight total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have needs to fill at wide receiver, offensive and defensive line and in the defensive secondary.

The Saints used their eighth overall pick in this year's draft to select wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State.

New Orleans now has two picks on Friday and three picks in the final rounds of Saturday.

All Saints draft picks in 2026:

Round 1, pick 8: WR Jordyn Tyson - Arizona State

Remaining picks:

Round 2, pick 10

Round 3, pick 9

Round 4, pick 32

Round 4, pick 36

Round 5, pick 10

Round 5, pick 32

Round 6, pick 9