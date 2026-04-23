NFL DRAFT: New Orleans Saints select WR Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints are adding wide receiver depth by selecting Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State with the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Tyson is the second receiver taken in this draft after leading Arizona State in receiving yards in the past two seasons. He has 2,282 career receiving yards and 22 career touchdowns.

This is the first time the Saints have selected a wide receiver in the first round since they picked Chris Olave with the 11th pick in 2022.