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Southern adds former JUCO player to quarterback room

2 hours 17 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 8:08 PM June 04, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Marshall Faulk made an addition to his quarterback room by signing Christian Johnson, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, The Advocate reported.

While at Hutchinson, Johnson played in two national championships, and winning one of them in 2024. The only game the Blue Dragons lost in 2025 was the that season's national championship game against Iowa Western.

Johnson's arrival adds another wrinkle to a battle between Ashton Strother and Wyatt McCauley, another transfer QB. Strother, one of Southern's starting quarterbacks from last season, and McCauley battled for the QB1 job throughout Spring practice. 

Johnson will enroll at Southern as a junior.

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