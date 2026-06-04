Report: LSU men's basketball set to play Gonzaga in 2026 for the first time in school history

BATON ROUGE - Will Wade and LSU men's basketball are set to make history this fall when the Tigers face Gonzaga for the first time ever, according to a report from The Advocate.

A game contract shows LSU will take on the Bulldogs on Nov. 14 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, the newspaper reported.

Gonzaga has appeared in the preseason AP Top 25 for 16 consecutive seasons and finished last year with a 31-4 record before falling to Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The contract also reportedly confirms LSU's participation in the Palm Springs Classic from Nov. 21-26 in Palm Springs, California. The four-team field includes SMU, Arizona State and USC, with the Tigers scheduled to face two of the three opponents during the event.

The matchup with Gonzaga and the Palm Springs Classic appearance add two significant nonconference tests to Wade's first season back in Baton Rouge as he continues to build a roster.