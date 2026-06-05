Woman accused of setting trailer on fire on Victoria Drive

BATON ROUGE — A 20-year-old is behind bars after being accused of setting a trailer on fire on Victoria Drive on Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators arrived around 8:44 a.m. to find smoke and fire coming from the bedroom window of the trailer on Victoria Drive. They later determined that the fire was intentionally set and began in the bedroom.

Investigators said that during the investigation, information indicated that 20-year-old Tytianna Newman was at the residence prior to the fire.

On Thursday, Newman was located at a hotel on Airline Highway before being arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple arson.