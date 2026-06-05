2 Your Town Clinton: Discovering St. Andrew's Episcopal Church's 155-year-old legacy

CLINTON — St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, the oldest surviving church in Clinton, has been standing on the corner of Church Street and Saint Andrews Street for 155 years.

Built in 1871, the Carpenter Gothic structure features original woodwork, pews and stained glass windows, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Parish Junior Warden Matthew Peterson said the church's roots stretch across multiple faiths and communities.

"There were a lot of different denominations involved. A Baptist donated the land, the first organist was Presbyterian, and if you look at our stained glass, we have Hebrew because the early Jewish community of Clinton had a temple here," Peterson said.

Today, the congregation has about 20 members, but the church's reach goes well beyond Sunday services.

"We have everything from pilates, alcoholics anonymous meetings, all sorts of things that happen in our parish hall. And being an active part of the community, we want to keep this going."

The church also has a connection to Hollywood. In 1958, the classic film "The Long, Hot Summer" was filmed in Clinton.

"Paul Newman was here when they filmed 'Long, Hot Summer,' Peterson said. They filmed the church picnic scene right out there on that yard."

Keeping the 155-year-old building in shape is no small task.

"We actually work with a lot of organizations seeking grants," Peterson said. "Since we're such a small congregation, we don't really have the financial muscle to kind of keep this thing going."

For Peterson, the work is personal.

"It means a whole lot to me, this building and this congregation, because it's part of my family," he said.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will also serve as the site of a reception for artists following this Saturday's Wildflower Festival.

"We're just so pleased to be part of such a wonderful community like Clinton that has a wildflower festival," Peterson said. "I mean, I'm really looking forward to it."

Peterson said he looks forward to watching the festival grow bigger and better each year.