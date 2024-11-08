81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Towing company seems to do especially well on game days in Baton Rouge

17 hours 32 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2024 Nov 7, 2024 November 07, 2024 9:16 PM November 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - Several towing companies around the Baton Rouge area make a lot of money, but one has a reputation for keeping especially busy on game day weekends.

Trending News

Watch the full story here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days