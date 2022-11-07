Total lunar eclipse happening overnight

Happening tonight

The total lunar eclipse will be visible for the entire WBRZ viewing area… of course, this is dependent on the local forecast.

For the past two nights, fog development has been extremely favorable. Tonight's forecast is setting up for another potentially foggy night.

The conditions that we need in place to see dense fog are a shallow layer of moisture, clear skies, and calm or light winds.

Yesterday afternoon we saw some light showers across the area, this soaked the soil just enough to keep it moist overnight. Then the cloud cover began to dissipate into the early evening hours, leaving us with mostly clear skies.

Finally, the winds were light. Not only were the winds light, but they were also out of the southeast. Winds out of the southeast will continue to bring warmer more moist into the area, even overnight.

The result was this morning the entire WBRZ viewing area was under a dense fog advisory. Some areas saw less than ¼ mile visibility for several hours.

Tonight some fog is expected to develop, however, visibility should remain above 2 miles. Some localized areas could see reduced visibility thanks to some patchy fog.

If you head outside around 5:00 am you should be able to see the total lunar eclipse, it just may not be the perfect picture.

You will not want to miss it. The next total lunar eclipse will not happen again until 2025!