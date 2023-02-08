TORNADO WATCH issued for entire WBRZ Viewing Area

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 11pm Wednesday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

The primary threats include a couple of intense tornadoes and isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph. Multiple storm clusters with embedded supercell structures are anticipated this evening, gradually shifting from west to east across Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Remember that the WBRZ WX App. is *free* on Apple and Android devices and can be used for breaking weather information, live radar, as well as daily and hourly forecast details. You can also use it to watch live coverage if power or broadcast signal is ever lost. For even more, plug in to the WBRZ Weather Team on Twitter and Facebook.