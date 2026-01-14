52°
Zachary High boys basketball hands John Curtis Christian their first loss
ZACHARY - The Zachary High boys basketball team beat John Curtis Christian 69-59 Tuesday night in the Havoc House.
The Broncos trailed 18-11 after the first quarter and fell behind by double-digits in the second. However, a few free throws allowed them to catch up.
Ethan Kimmie's steal led to a Bronco bucket and a foul. Zachary got within two points after the free throw.
However, the Patriots would lead 29-23 at halftime. The Broncos came out in the second half with the win on their mind.
They beat the Patriots to improve to 18-2 on the season.
Zachary will travel to play Archbishop Hannan on Friday.
