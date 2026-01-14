LSU men's basketball loses heartbreaker to Kentucky, remains winless in SEC play

BATON ROUGE — The LSU men's basketball team lost a heartbreaker against Kentucky on Wednesday night to remain winless in SEC play.

The Tigers lost to the Wildcats 75-74 on a last-second buzzer beater in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kentucky was down by as much as 18 points in the second half.

The win brings LSU to a 0-4 conference record and 12-5 overall.