66°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies searching for two people connected to Port Allen Walmart theft
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are attempting to identify two men, one of whom is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Walmart in Port Allen.
Deputies said that on Dec. 15, 2025, a man walked out of Walmart with a cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000.
The man then got into a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driven by a person wearing a purple hoodie, deputies added.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in to face child sex...
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing 14-year-old
-
St. Amant man federally indicted for production, possession of child pornography
-
2une In Previews: Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
-
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office receives body armor for dogs