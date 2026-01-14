66°
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies searching for two people connected to Port Allen Walmart theft

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are attempting to identify two men, one of whom is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Walmart in Port Allen.

Deputies said that on Dec. 15, 2025, a man walked out of Walmart with a cart full of merchandise valued over $1,000. 

The man then got into a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driven by a person wearing a purple hoodie, deputies added.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

