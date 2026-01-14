BRPD asking for public's help in identifying man accused of fraudulently withdrawing thousands from bank

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of using fraudulent identification to withdraw approximately $5,000 from a bank.

BRPD officials said that the man is accused of entering a Baton Rouge area bank in November 2025 and using a forged withdrawal slip to withdraw thousands in cash.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.