60°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD asking for public's help in identifying man accused of fraudulently withdrawing thousands from bank
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of using fraudulent identification to withdraw approximately $5,000 from a bank.
BRPD officials said that the man is accused of entering a Baton Rouge area bank in November 2025 and using a forged withdrawal slip to withdraw thousands in cash.
Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Amant man federally indicted for production, possession of child pornography
-
2une In Previews: Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
-
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office receives body armor for dogs
-
2une In Previews: Local NFL Flag Football players getting ready for 2026...
-
Deputies investigating series of vehicle burglaries in Pointe Coupee subdivision