60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD asking for public's help in identifying man accused of fraudulently withdrawing thousands from bank

1 hour 2 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 10:21 AM January 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of using fraudulent identification to withdraw approximately $5,000 from a bank. 

BRPD officials said that the man is accused of entering a Baton Rouge area bank in November 2025 and using a forged withdrawal slip to withdraw thousands in cash. 

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days