Livingston deputies arrest burglary suspect after finding him inside another person's Walker shed
WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies arrested a burglary suspect after he was found inside a shed in Walker.
Anthony Bordelon, 35, was arrested Monday on multiple charges while deputies were investigating a burglary off Gloscock Street.
Deputies said that Bordelon was wanted on burglary charges and an active felony warrant out for his arrest via the Walker Police.
"Their arrival was not welcome. The suspect in question took us on a little tour through the woods," deputies added.
Bordelon was ultimately arrested after he was found in a shed on a property that was not his, deputies said.
He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on simple burglary, resisting arrest and theft charges. He was booked on a $40,500 bond
