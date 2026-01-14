60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston deputies arrest burglary suspect after finding him inside another person's Walker shed

2 hours 28 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 8:45 AM January 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies arrested a burglary suspect after he was found inside a shed in Walker.

Anthony Bordelon, 35, was arrested Monday on multiple charges while deputies were investigating a burglary off Gloscock Street. 

Deputies said that Bordelon was wanted on burglary charges and an active felony warrant out for his arrest via the Walker Police. 

"Their arrival was not welcome. The suspect in question took us on a little tour through the woods," deputies added. 

Bordelon was ultimately arrested after he was found in a shed on a property that was not his, deputies said. 

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on simple burglary, resisting arrest and theft charges. He was booked on a $40,500 bond

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days